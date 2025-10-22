In September, European and Anglosphere countries signalled a diplomatic shift by announcing their official recognition of Palestine.

The United Kingdom , France , Luxembourg, Belgium, Canada and Australia were among the countries that announced this decision, giving fresh momentum to the Palestinian cause – an issue in which the Western world had been too slow to fulfil its moral responsibilities.

However, there is a question as important as the recognition itself: what do these steps change on the ground?

In reality, the recognition statements go no further than a symbolic gesture. The same governments continue arms exports to Israel, besides exporting licences and economic-scientific privilege networks.

For all the hype over the recognitions, concrete political changes are now needed instead of symbolic actions.

Weeks after the recognition decisions, a ceasefire came into effect in Gaza on October 9 after the Israeli cabinet approved a 20-point peace agreement brokered by mediators with Hamas.

IMF President Kristalina Georgieva emphasised that maintaining the ceasefire is of great economic and humanitarian importance for the region. The European Commission announced its support for the diplomatic efforts led by the US, Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt.

Türkiye announced that it was ready to participate in the international monitoring mechanism overseeing the implementation of the ceasefire. This development has transformed the recognition from a diplomatic symbol into a practical test.

However, the sustainability of the ceasefire will reveal whether Palestine's recognition is merely a political gesture or a valid will on the ground.

The elephant in the room

The declaration of the Gaza ceasefire has brought the arms policies of European countries, which contradict their recognition decisions, back under the spotlight.

Even in an environment where hostilities have ceased, the continuation of arms shipments undermines the credibility of these countries' rhetoric of ‘peace diplomacy’.

France is the most prominent example of this contradiction. A year before announcing its recognition of Palestine in September 2025, the Paris administration had approved a military order worth €27.1 million to Israel.

According to UN data, France's military equipment exports to Israel amounted to $57 million in 2024. These parts and subsystems were critical to Israel's ability to maintain its own arms production chain.

Whether France suspends these contracts during the ceasefire will determine the practical implications of its recognition decision.

The UK recognised Palestine on September 21, but still maintains hundreds of export licences . Although London suspended some licences at the end of 2024, it did not announce a comprehensive embargo throughout 2025. The cancellation or suspension of these licences after the ceasefire will show whether the UK will support its “moral responsibility” with concrete steps.

Canada announced on January 8, 2024, that it would suspend issuing new licences for military products that could be used in Gaza. However, over 160 existing licences remained in force. Throughout 2024, approximately 19 million Canadian dollars worth of military products were shipped from Canada to Israel.

Whether Canada will freeze these licences during the ceasefire process will test the difference between rhetoric and practice once again.

Germany approved export licences worth 161 million euros to Israel in 2024; it also granted new permits worth 28 million euros in the first quarter of 2025.

On August 8, 2025, Berlin announced that it had “halted exports of items that could be used in Gaza”, but this decision did not amount to a comprehensive embargo.

Whether Germany extends this restriction during the ceasefire period will be an important criterion for determining the political sincerity of its recognition.