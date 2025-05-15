Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed hope that Thursday's peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul might pave the way for a fresh start between the two warring sides.

“Now, after three years of immense suffering, there is finally a window of opportunity,” Hakan Fidan said in his welcoming speech at the opening of an informal NATO foreign ministers meeting.

Russia and Ukraine are expected to hold direct peace talks in Istanbul — the first in nearly two years — with Türkiye once again playing host and mediator.

“The talks in Istanbul, hopefully, may open a new chapter,” Fidan said.

Fidan also stressed the need to establish a security network across NATO stretching from the US state of Texas to the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Speaking to reporters on day two of the informal NATO meeting, Fidan stressed the many significant developments unfolding in the Euro-Atlantic region.

"As allied partners, today we will have important discussions ranging from how to manage defence burden-sharing, how to strengthen our defence industry base, and how to bring peace to Ukraine.”