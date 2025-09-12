Anti-Muslim incidents have “skyrocketed” across Australia since Israel initiated a genocidal war in Gaza after the Oct.7 attack, the country’s Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia said.

The envoy, Aftab Malik, handed his first report to the government on Friday. The report’s 54 recommendations include a review of counterterrorism laws and procedures to investigate potential discrimination.

Malik also recommended a wide-ranging inquiry into anti-Muslim incidents to investigate their main drivers and potential discrimination in government policies.

“The reality is that Islamophobia in Australia has been persistent, at times ignored and other times denied, but never fully addressed,” Malik told reporters.

Anti-Muslim incidents had intensified since Al Qaeda attacked the United States on September 11, 2001, and had become entrenched, he said.

Anti-Muslim incidents in person had increased by 150 percent — and by 250 percent online — since October 2023, Malik said.

“Since October 7, 2023, Islamophobic incidents have skyrocketed,” Malik said.

‘Stamp out the hate’

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would “carefully consider” Malik’s recommendations.

“The targeting of Australians based on their religious beliefs is not only an attack on them, but it’s an attack on our core values,” Albanese said.

“We must stamp out the hate, fear and prejudice that drives Islamophobia and division in our society,” he added.

The government has acknowledged steep rises in both anti-Muslim and antisemitic incidents in Australia since the Gaza war began.

Jillian Segal was appointed envoy to combat antisemitism in July 2024 and Malik began his three-year role in October.