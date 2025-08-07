Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as “one of the suitable” venues for an upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“We have many friends who are ready to help us organise events of this kind. One of our friends is the president of the United Arab Emirates,” Putin told journalists in the Kremlin following a meeting with the Emirati leader, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who arrived in Moscow on an official visit on Thursday.

“I think we will decide, but this would be one of the suitable, quite suitable locations,” Putin said, expressing that both Moscow and Washington have shown interest in such a meeting, with who initiated it being “no longer important.”

With regard to a trilateral meeting that could also include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Putin said that he has nothing against such a meeting but reaffirmed the need to create the necessary conditions for such talks.

US authorities have not immediately commented on Putin’s remarks.

Putin’s remarks came just a couple of hours after Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov announced that Moscow and Washington reached a deal in principle to hold a meeting between Putin and Trump “in the coming days”.