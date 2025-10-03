WAR ON GAZA
3 min read
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
Hamas agrees to release all Israeli captives, alive or dead, under the terms of US President Trump's Gaza proposal and signals readiness to immediately enter mediated negotiations to discuss the details.
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
Hamas expresses "appreciation" for Arab, Islamic, and international mediation efforts, including those led by Trump. / TRT World
October 3, 2025

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has formally delivered its response to mediators regarding US President Donald Trump's proposed ceasefire plan for Gaza, multiple sources confirmed on Friday.

According to Qatari and Palestinian officials, Hamas has requested clarifications on certain clauses of the proposal but said it was ready to engage in negotiations through mediators.

In a statement, the group announced its agreement to release all Israeli captives held in Gaza, both alive and the remains of the dead, in line with Trump's framework.

However, a senior Hamas official told Al Jazeera that handing them over within 72 hours, as suggested, was "theoretical and unrealistic".

Hamas reiterated its willingness to hand over Gaza's administration to an independent Palestinian technocratic body, stressing that any decisions about the territory's future must come within a "comprehensive national framework" that includes all Palestinian factions and is grounded in international law.

The group also expressed "appreciation" for Arab, Islamic, and international mediation efforts, including those led by Trump.

Hamas noted that aspects of the proposal dealing with "the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people" should be decided based on a "unanimous national position and relevant international laws and resolutions".

RECOMMENDED

Here is the full statement by Hamas:

Out of keenness to end the aggression and genocide being carried out against our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, and stemming from Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has conducted in-depth consultations within its leadership institutions, broad consultations with Palestinian forces and factions, and consultations with brothers, mediators, and friends, in order to reach a responsible position in dealing with US President Donald Trump's plan.

After thorough study, the movement has made its decision and conveyed the following response to the mediators:

Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of our Palestinian prisoners from it, aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Strip, and the rejection of the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.

Within this framework, and in a manner that achieves an end to the living and remaining-accrual from the Strip, the movement announces its approval of releasing all occupation prisoners — both living and remains —from the exchange formula contained in President Trump's proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange. In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details.

The movement also reaffirms its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independent (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.

As for other issues included in President Trump's proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, this is tied to a collective national position in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions, to be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will be included and will contribute with full responsibility.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG