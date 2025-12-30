WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine peace deal possible within weeks: Poland's Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk points to US guarantees as key factors fuelling optimism while talks intensify, despite hardening rhetoric from Moscow.
Ukraine peace deal possible within weeks: Poland's Tusk
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks at a government meeting, saying “peace is on the horizon” as talks on ending the Ukraine war gain momentum. / Reuters
December 30, 2025

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that a peace agreement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine could be reached within weeks, citing renewed diplomatic momentum following talks with European leaders, Canada, and NATO allies.

“Peace is on the horizon,” Tusk told a government meeting on Tuesday, stressing that recent developments offered “grounds for hope” that the conflict could end sooner rather than later — though he cautioned that success was not guaranteed. 

“When I say weeks, I mean weeks, not months or years,” he said.

Tusk pointed to security guarantees offered to Kiev by the United States as a key factor driving optimism, while acknowledging that Ukraine may face difficult compromises, including on territorial questions.

RelatedTRT World - Russia agrees with Trump's assessment that peace in Ukraine 'much closer': Kremlin

Peace is close despite “sticking points”

His comments came as US President Donald Trump said Washington and Kiev were “very close” to an agreement following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even as unresolved issues remain. 

RECOMMENDED

Zelenskyy has said control of the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the future of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region are still sticking points.

The Kremlin, however, struck a more defiant tone, saying its negotiating position would harden after accusing Ukraine of attacking a Russian presidential residence — a claim Kiev dismissed as baseless and aimed at delaying peace efforts.

Russia continues to demand that Ukraine withdraw forces from parts of eastern Ukraine it claims to have annexed, while Kiev has pushed for a ceasefire along the current front lines. 

Washington has floated the idea of a free economic zone as part of a potential settlement if Ukrainian forces pull back.

Tusk said January could mark a decisive moment, urging allies to prepare for major decisions on Ukraine’s future and Europe’s security architecture.

RelatedTRT World - European troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets: Russia
Explore
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia