Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said that a peace agreement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine could be reached within weeks, citing renewed diplomatic momentum following talks with European leaders, Canada, and NATO allies.

“Peace is on the horizon,” Tusk told a government meeting on Tuesday, stressing that recent developments offered “grounds for hope” that the conflict could end sooner rather than later — though he cautioned that success was not guaranteed.

“When I say weeks, I mean weeks, not months or years,” he said.

Tusk pointed to security guarantees offered to Kiev by the United States as a key factor driving optimism, while acknowledging that Ukraine may face difficult compromises, including on territorial questions.

Peace is close despite “sticking points”

His comments came as US President Donald Trump said Washington and Kiev were “very close” to an agreement following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even as unresolved issues remain.