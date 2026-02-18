Israel raised its security alert in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, on Wednesday as Palestinians observed the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli media reported.

“The security establishment is raising the level of alert in several arenas as of this morning with the start of the month of Ramadan, with special focus on East Jerusalem, areas of the West Bank, and the seam line,” the state broadcaster KAN said.

The move comes “in anticipation of possible friction (with Palestinians) at flashpoints, and alongside continued strict security assessments in light of regional tensions, particularly with regard to Iran,” it added.

KAN said the deployment plan includes significant reinforcements of police and Border Police in East Jerusalem, especially around the Old City, and the vicinity of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

“Preparations are being made for extreme scenarios, with thousands of security personnel deployed in the field during the first days of Ramadan,” it added.

The outlet said the entry of Palestinian worshippers from the West Bank into East Jerusalem on Fridays is being discussed.

Later, Israel announced it would allow 10,000 Palestinian worshippers to attend weekly prayers.