On July 11, when an assortment of weapons laid down by PKK terrorists went up in flames at a ceremonial event in northern Iraq's Sulaymaniyah, it marked a seminal moment in Türkiye's decades-long fight against the scourge of terrorism.

For over 40 years, the promise of a ‘terror-free’ Türkiye hovered between aspiration and uncertainty.

That promise has moved decisively into the realm of reality—shaped by its resolve to dismantle a conflict that defined the country’s security agenda for more than four decades.

Terror-free Türkiye is not a single event, nor a symbolic ceasefire, but the cumulative result of military transformation, political will, regional upheaval, and shifting global alignments.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus puts the issue in perspective.

“We know that the doors have now been fully opened to a process that will ensure no more blood is shed in Türkiye, that people will no longer live in fear, and that peace will prevail,” Kurtulmus tells TRT World.

“This time we will succeed. This time, peace will prevail. This time, well-being will prevail. This time, brotherhood will prevail.”

The repetition was deliberate. In Turkish memory, failed peace initiatives have left scars, and Kurtulmus sought to remove ambiguity, signalling that the state was committed to ending the battle against terror once and for all.

The cost of terrorism

Over the course of four decades, the country has endured a sustained campaign of violence carried out by the PKK—an organisation officially designated as a terrorist group by Türkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

This prolonged terror campaign has inflicted a profound human toll, claiming the lives of more than 40,000 people, among them women, children, and even infants.

Beyond the staggering loss of life, the PKK’s terrorist activities left deep social and demographic scars, particularly across Türkiye’s southeastern regions.

For many years, persistent insecurity and fear forced countless civilians to abandon their homes, villages, and livelihoods, migrating to larger cities in search of safety and stability.

Entire rural communities were hollowed out, traditional ways of life were disrupted, and generations grew up displaced from their ancestral lands. The impact was not merely physical but also psychological, reshaping family structures, local economies, and social cohesion.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had stated that the separatist PKK terrorism had imposed an estimated economic burden of nearly two trillion dollars on Türkiye since 1984 – a reflection of the vast opportunities lost to disrupted growth, foregone investments, and delayed regional development.

Today, however, a markedly different picture is emerging. As security conditions improve and stability takes root, a quiet yet significant reversal is underway.

Families are now returning to remote villages and rural districts, rebuilding homes, reviving agriculture, and reconnecting with the land they were once forced to leave behind.

This return is more than a demographic shift; it is a powerful indicator of renewed confidence, safety, and hope.

Experts say that this reflects a broader transformation in which communities long defined by conflict are beginning to reclaim normalcy, dignity, and a sense of future in an environment no longer overshadowed by violence.

How it fell apart for the PKK terror group

On February 27, PKK ringleader Abdullah Ocalan issued a call for the outlawed organisation to disarm, setting in motion the disarmament process.

Turkish authorities treated the call cautiously, aware of past false dawns. Yet this time, the response was different: the call was embedded into a broader, state-driven strategy aimed at finality.

That strategy reached a symbolic peak when PKK terrorists laid down their arms in a public disarmament ceremony. The image resonated deeply inside Türkiye. It was modest in scale, but immense in meaning: a visual confirmation that the conflict was no longer reproducing itself.

The disarmament, however, has its roots in a sustained military campaign against the terror group – operations such as Euphrates Shield , Olive Branch and Peace Spring , which were launched as strategic necessities to neutralise threats from across the border from the PKK’s Syrian offshoot PYD/YPG.

The collapse of the Assad regime in Syria proved to be the final nail.

“Türkiye’s terror-free period should be evaluated together with the fall of the Assad regime in Syria,” says Professor Ozden Zeynep Oktav from Medeniyet University in Istanbul.

Secondly, she highlights the sociological collapse of the PKK inside Türkiye.

“The PKK lost both sociological and military ground within Türkiye — especially after President Trump decided to cut overseas expenditures, including in the Middle East,” Oktav tells TRT World.

“That decision weakened the external environment in which the organisation survived.”