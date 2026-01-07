US
2 min read
Trump proposes $1.5 trillion defence budget for 2027 amid 'dangerous times'
Donald Trump has proposed lifting US military spending to $1.5 trillion in 2027, pointing to rising global risks.
Trump calls for a massive increase in US military spending, saying it will keep the country 'safe and secure' / AP
January 7, 2026

US President Donald Trump has proposed setting US defence spending at $1.5 trillion in 2027, citing what he described as "troubled and dangerous times"

The proposal marks a significant increase from the 2026 military budget, which is set at $901 billion.

Trump has called for the surge in spending days after ordering a US military operation to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and transfer him to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.

US forces have continued to mass in the Caribbean Sea following the operation.

In recent days, Trump has also floated taking control of the Danish territory of Greenland for what he described as national security reasons and has suggested he is open to carrying out military operations in Colombia.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has meanwhile warned that long-time US adversary Cuba "is in trouble."

RECOMMENDED

Announcing the proposal in a post on Truth Social, Trump said the spending increase would allow the United States to expand its military capabilities.

"This will allow us to build the 'Dream Military' that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe," he wrote.

Trump said he felt confident in pursuing a sharp rise in defence spending because of increased government revenue generated by tariffs imposed by his administration on both allies and rivals since his return to office.

There was no immediate reaction from Congress, where lawmakers would need to approve any long-term changes to defence spending levels.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
