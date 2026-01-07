US President Donald Trump has proposed setting US defence spending at $1.5 trillion in 2027, citing what he described as "troubled and dangerous times"

The proposal marks a significant increase from the 2026 military budget, which is set at $901 billion.

Trump has called for the surge in spending days after ordering a US military operation to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and transfer him to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.

US forces have continued to mass in the Caribbean Sea following the operation.

In recent days, Trump has also floated taking control of the Danish territory of Greenland for what he described as national security reasons and has suggested he is open to carrying out military operations in Colombia.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has meanwhile warned that long-time US adversary Cuba "is in trouble."