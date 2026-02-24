WORLD
Iranian military helicopter crashes in Isfahan province, killing four
This marks the second crash in less than a week in Iran, after an F-4 fighter jet went down near Hamedan, killing one of its pilots.
The pilot and co-pilot were killed along with two civilians working at market stalls. / AA
February 24, 2026

An Iranian army helicopter crashed in the Dorcheh area of Isfahan province on Tuesday, killing four people, according to local media.

Initial reports said the helicopter went down inside the compound of a wholesale fruit and vegetable market, Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency reported.

The helicopter was on a training mission at the time of the crash, the agency said, adding that the pilot and co-pilot were killed along with two civilians working at market stalls.

The cause of the crash has not yet been officially announced.

This is the second crash in less than a week in Iran. An F-4 fighter jet crashed on Thursday near Iran's western city of Hamedan, killing one of its pilots.

Iran has a history of fatal crashes. Western sanctions have dried up the supply of parts for aircraft in Iran, which relies on a fleet of aging helicopters and airplanes for both its government and commercial airlines.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
