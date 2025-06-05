WORLD
2 min read
Trump admin deports Guatemalan, court order gets him back to US
The Guatemala national's return highlights a growing pattern of courts instructing the Trump administration to reverse wrongful deportations.
Trump admin deports Guatemalan, court order gets him back to US
Wrongly deported Guatemalan man back in US after court order / AP
June 5, 2025

The Trump administration brought back a Guatemalan man to the US from Mexico after a judge ruled he was deported without due process.

The man identified in legal filings as OCG is expected to remain in US federal custody as authorities decide how to proceed with his case, The New York Times reported.

Last month, the Trump administration said it was arranging a charter flight to return OCG after Brian Murphy, a US district judge in Boston, ordered his return.

OCG applied for asylum in the US in 2024 after alleging he suffered violent attacks in Guatemala and abuse in Mexico, but was deported to Mexico despite an immigration judge's order in February.

From Mexico, authorities deported OCG to Guatemala, where he lived in fear of being targeted again by his past attackers.

Judge Murphy criticised officials for initially claiming that the man was not afraid of deportation to Mexico, only to later admit they could not identify any official to whom the man had made such a statement.

RECOMMENDED

The judge also found that the administration violated his April order, which prohibits deporting immigrants to third countries without providing them a meaningful chance to challenge their removal.

OCG is not the only deportee ordered back by US courts.

In March, Kilmar Abrego Garcia was sent to a notorious prison in El Salvador, but the Trump administration has yet to comply with a judge’s order for his return.

Similarly, Venezuelan national Daniel Lozano-Camargo was deported to the same prison, with a court order issued for his repatriation.

SOURCE:aa
Explore
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians