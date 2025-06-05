The Trump administration brought back a Guatemalan man to the US from Mexico after a judge ruled he was deported without due process.

The man identified in legal filings as OCG is expected to remain in US federal custody as authorities decide how to proceed with his case, The New York Times reported.

Last month, the Trump administration said it was arranging a charter flight to return OCG after Brian Murphy, a US district judge in Boston, ordered his return.

OCG applied for asylum in the US in 2024 after alleging he suffered violent attacks in Guatemala and abuse in Mexico, but was deported to Mexico despite an immigration judge's order in February.

From Mexico, authorities deported OCG to Guatemala, where he lived in fear of being targeted again by his past attackers.

Judge Murphy criticised officials for initially claiming that the man was not afraid of deportation to Mexico, only to later admit they could not identify any official to whom the man had made such a statement.