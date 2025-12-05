US
US Supreme Court allows Texas to use contested congressional map for 2026 vote
Ruling overturns lower court decision that found racial gerrymandering, Abbott hails decision as victory for Republicans.
Supreme Court clears Texas to use disputed congressional map / AP
December 5, 2025

The US Supreme Court has allowed Texas to use a new congressional district map backed by President Donald Trump in next year’s midterm elections, granting an emergency request from Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"The November 18, 2025, order entered by the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas…is stayed," the court said in its decision on Thursday, overturning a lower court order that blocked the map for racial gerrymandering.

The District Court had ruled that Republican lawmakers, following guidance from the Trump administration, used race as a predominant factor when redrawing districts.

In its order, the Supreme Court said Texas was "likely to succeed on the merits of its claim," arguing the lower court "failed to honour the presumption of legislative good faith."

"This Court has repeatedly emphasised that lower federal courts should ordinarily not alter the election rules on the eve of an election," it added.

The justices concluded that the District Court "improperly inserted itself into an active primary campaign, causing much confusion and upsetting the delicate federal-state balance in elections."

"We won! Texas is officially—and legally—more red," Abbott wrote on X.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
