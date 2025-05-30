In 2024, more than 1.83 million people performed Hajj, with nearly 90% of pilgrims coming from outside Saudi Arabia through various ports, while the number of domestic pilgrims — including both citizens and residents — reached 221,854.

More than half of the pilgrims were male, while female pilgrims totalled 875,027.

Saudi officials have said they expect the number of pilgrims this year to exceed 2024’s figures and approach pre-pandemic levels of over two million.