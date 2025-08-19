Palestine is set to make its debut at the Miss Universe pageant this year, as its contestant vows to spotlight the resilience and strength of her people on the world stage.
Nadine Ayoub, 27, a certified health and nutrition coach crowned Miss Palestine in 2022, will make history in November 2025 as the country’s first-ever representative at the Miss Universe pageant, according to news reports.
Ayoub was raised across Canada, the United States and the West Bank, is currently divides her time between Dubai and Ramallah.
“I am honoured to announce that for the first time ever, Palestine will be represented at Miss Universe,” Ayoub stated on her Instagram account. “Today, I step onto the Miss Universe stage not just with a title – but with a truth,” she added.
“As Palestine endures heartbreak – especially in Gaza – I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced,” said Ayoub, referring to the strength and resilience of her people.
“I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see. We are more than our suffering – we are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives on through us,” she said.
The Miss Universe pageant, among the world’s most-watched beauty contests, features participants from over 80 countries.
Palestine’s first appearance carries symbolic weight, coming as the Israeli war in Gaza dominates global attention and more nations signal recognition of a Palestinian state.
Beyond showcasing beauty and talent, the pageant has served as a stage for contestants to champion causes and express their national identity.