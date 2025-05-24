TÜRKİYE
Turkish deputy foreign minister to attend Gaza meeting in Spain
The meeting is to be attended by Gaza Contact Group members, as well as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia, which have recognised the state of Palestine.
Turkish Deputy FM Nuh Yilmaz attends ICJ hearing on Gaza aid blockade. / AA
May 24, 2025

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz will attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation–Arab League (OIC-AL) Gaza Contact Group, to be held in Madrid on Sunday, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting will be attended by Gaza Contact Group members, as well as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia, which have recognised the state of Palestine.

The meeting is planned to be held in an expanded format, with many countries supporting a two-state solution in Palestine invited to participate.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had attended the first such meeting, which was held in Madrid on Sept. 13, 2024.

Alongside the host country Spain, representatives from Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia, as well as OIC-AL Gaza Contact Group member states, including Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, and Nigeria, and representatives from the EU, the Arab League, and the OIC also participated in that meeting.

The group is particularly focused on advancing the implementation of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, especially in the European context.

In this regard, it aims to encourage the international recognition of the state of Palestine, revive the peace process, and ultimately achieve a two-state solution.

The group also played a leading role in the Global Alliance initiative adopted during the 2024 UN General Assembly, which aims to implement the two-state solution.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
