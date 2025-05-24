Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz will attend a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation–Arab League (OIC-AL) Gaza Contact Group, to be held in Madrid on Sunday, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting will be attended by Gaza Contact Group members, as well as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and Slovenia, which have recognised the state of Palestine.

The meeting is planned to be held in an expanded format, with many countries supporting a two-state solution in Palestine invited to participate.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had attended the first such meeting, which was held in Madrid on Sept. 13, 2024.

Alongside the host country Spain, representatives from Norway, Ireland, and Slovenia, as well as OIC-AL Gaza Contact Group member states, including Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Palestine, and Nigeria, and representatives from the EU, the Arab League, and the OIC also participated in that meeting.