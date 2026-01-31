WORLD
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Deadly gas-leak explosion occurs in Kianshahr neighbourhood of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran, local media reports.
(FILE) Iranian Red Crescent rescuers work following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in Bandar Abbas, Iran, April 27, 2025. / Reuters
January 31, 2026

At least six people were killed and several others injured in separate explosions in southern and southwestern Iran, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Mehr news agency, the Ahvaz Municipality Fire Department and Safety Services said the blast occurred at a four-unit residential complex in the Kianshahr neighbourhood of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran, killing five people.

The official said the explosion was caused by a leak in the city's gas network.

Separately, an unknown substance exploded in an eight-story building located in an alley off Moallem Boulevard in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, according to the Fars news agency.

A four-year-old girl was killed in the explosion, and about 14 others were injured.

More than 10 vehicles parked near the building were also damaged to varying degrees.

SOURCE:AA
