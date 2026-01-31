At least six people were killed and several others injured in separate explosions in southern and southwestern Iran, local media reported on Saturday.

According to Mehr news agency, the Ahvaz Municipality Fire Department and Safety Services said the blast occurred at a four-unit residential complex in the Kianshahr neighbourhood of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran, killing five people.

The official said the explosion was caused by a leak in the city's gas network.

Separately, an unknown substance exploded in an eight-story building located in an alley off Moallem Boulevard in Bandar Abbas, southern Iran, according to the Fars news agency.