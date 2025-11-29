The US State Department said on Friday it has immediately paused visa issuance for those travelling on Afghan passports.

"The Department is taking all necessary steps to protect US national security and public safety," it wrote on X.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US "has no higher priority than protecting our nation and our people."

It came after an Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, was identified as the suspected shooter in an attack that killed a National Guard member and wounded another near the White House on Wednesday.

The US announced that it had suspended all immigration processing for Afghan nationals following the incident.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it has halted all asylum decisions.

"USCIS has halted all asylum decisions until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible. The safety of the American people always comes first," the agency's director, Joseph Edlow, wrote on X.

Halting migration from ‘Third World Countries’