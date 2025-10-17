To better protect the environment, what the world needs is “not a small minority that practices zero waste perfectly, but millions who take small steps with determination,” according to the Turkish first lady, who also chairs the UN High-Level Advisory Council on Zero Waste.

Millions of members of the public must “turn household organic waste into compost, boldly take leftover food home from restaurants, and switch off electronic devices instead of leaving them on standby,” Emine Erdogan on Friday told the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul.

She also voiced pleasure at sharing the excitement and hope together with participants at the first International Zero Waste Forum.

The forum was co-organised by the Turkish Zero Waste Foundation, the Environment, Urbanisation, and Climate Change Ministry, Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, UN Environment Program, and UN-Habitat.

'Istanbul will become the capital of zero waste'

Speaking at the opening of the forum, Erdogan announced that “necessary steps” had been taken to establish a regional office of UN-Habitat in Türkiye.

“I believe that, from now on, our beautiful Istanbul will become the capital of zero waste, where the foundations of a sustainable future will be built,” she said.

She added: “In 2023, we founded the Zero Waste Foundation in Türkiye, with the aim of becoming a global hub for zero waste initiatives.”

"Despite our minimal share in the climate crisis, Türkiye is striving with all our strength to be part of the solution," Erdogan pledged.