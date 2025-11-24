ASIA PACIFIC
Nearly 11,000 affected by widespread flooding in Malaysia
Kedah, Kelantan, Penang, Perak, Perlis, Terengganu and Selangor states hit by floods.
According to the authorities, the situation in Kelantan remains critical with heavy rainfall continuing in the area. / Reuters
November 24, 2025

A total of 10,922 people were affected as of early Monday by floods across seven Malaysian states, with Kelantan bearing the brunt of the disaster.

The northeastern state reported 8,248 victims from 3,022 families this morning, a significant jump from 7,830 victims the previous night, according to the state news agency Bernama.

Other states are also dealing with rising floodwaters. In Perlis, the number of victims surged dramatically to 811 people from 243 families compared to just 114 people from 35 families the previous night.

Penang saw an increase in flood victims as well, reaching 242 people from 57 families, while Perak also reported an increase in victims, while Kedah and Terengganu experienced a decrease in flood victims, offering some relief amid the crisis.

Meanwhile, Selangor has become the latest state to be affected by the floods, adding to the growing list of regions in need of emergency response and relief efforts.

