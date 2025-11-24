A total of 10,922 people were affected as of early Monday by floods across seven Malaysian states, with Kelantan bearing the brunt of the disaster.

The northeastern state reported 8,248 victims from 3,022 families this morning, a significant jump from 7,830 victims the previous night, according to the state news agency Bernama.

According to the authorities, the situation in Kelantan remains critical with heavy rainfall continuing in the area.

Other states are also dealing with rising floodwaters. In Perlis, the number of victims surged dramatically to 811 people from 243 families compared to just 114 people from 35 families the previous night.