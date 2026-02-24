The CIA has asked Iranians to reach out to the US spy agency with any "information or skills of interest to our organisation" against the backdrop of heavy US military deployment in the region in recent weeks and threats by President Donald Trump of an attack if no deal was reached with Tehran.

"Hello. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) can hear your voice and wants to help you. Below is the necessary guidance on how to securely contact us virtually," the agency said in a Farsi-language social media post on X alongside a more than two-minute video with instructions on how to contact the CIA.

The video offered detailed instructions on how Iranians can reach out, suggesting the use of virtual private networks or Tor networks while avoiding business computers and office phones.

Tensions have risen dramatically following the deployment of two US aircraft carriers and expansive aerial assets to the Middle East in recent weeks.

A third round of indirect nuclear talks, brokered by Oman, is due in Geneva on Thursday, where Tehran is expected to hand over a draft proposal to the Americans.

The White House has said Trump favours diplomacy but keeps military action as an option.

Related TRT World - Iran signals willingness to compromise before Geneva talks as US keeps military option open

US-Iran tensions