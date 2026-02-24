The CIA has asked Iranians to reach out to the US spy agency with any "information or skills of interest to our organisation" against the backdrop of heavy US military deployment in the region in recent weeks and threats by President Donald Trump of an attack if no deal was reached with Tehran.
"Hello. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) can hear your voice and wants to help you. Below is the necessary guidance on how to securely contact us virtually," the agency said in a Farsi-language social media post on X alongside a more than two-minute video with instructions on how to contact the CIA.
The video offered detailed instructions on how Iranians can reach out, suggesting the use of virtual private networks or Tor networks while avoiding business computers and office phones.
Tensions have risen dramatically following the deployment of two US aircraft carriers and expansive aerial assets to the Middle East in recent weeks.
A third round of indirect nuclear talks, brokered by Oman, is due in Geneva on Thursday, where Tehran is expected to hand over a draft proposal to the Americans.
The White House has said Trump favours diplomacy but keeps military action as an option.
US-Iran tensions
Iran has repeatedly said it would respond firmly to any attack and on Monday the foreign ministry said that any strike, even limited, "would be regarded as an act of aggression".
On Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a nuclear deal was "within reach", ahead of Geneva talks.
In his post, Araghchi said Iran will "under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon" but insisted on its right to "harness dividends of peaceful nuclear technology."
"We have proven that we will stop at nothing to guard our sovereignty with courage," he added.
Iran and the US held five rounds of nuclear talks last year but those negotiations were brought to an end with Israel's unprecedented attack on Iran which triggered a 12-day war.
The US joined briefly with strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites.
Iran responded at the time with drone and missile attacks on Israel, as well as by hitting the largest US military base in the Middle East, which is in Qatar.
The United States has deployed a vast naval force near the Iranian coast ahead of possible strikes on Iran. Trump on February 19 said he was giving Tehran about 10 to 15 days to make a deal .
Trump could address his threatened attacks on Iran over its nuclear programme in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday night.