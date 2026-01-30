US President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to name his choice for chairman of the Federal Reserve on Friday morning.

The decision follows a year of aggressive criticism of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term as head of the US central bank ends in May.

"I'll be announcing the Fed chair tomorrow morning," Trump told reporters on Thursday.

"It's going to be somebody that is very respected, somebody that's known to everybody in the financial world."

Trump hinted that the nominee is someone who "could have been there a few years ago," fuelling speculation that he has chosen Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor.

Tensions have mounted as the president has pressured the Fed to slash interest rates to fuel economic growth, while Powell has maintained a more judicious approach.