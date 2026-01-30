US
2 min read
Trump says he will announce his Federal Reserve chair nominee on Friday morning
The long-awaited decision could set up a major showdown over the independence of the US central bank and its role in electoral politics.
Trump says he will announce his Federal Reserve chair nominee on Friday morning
Trump has repeatedly criticised current Fed chair Jerome Powell over rates. [File] / Reuters
January 30, 2026

US President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to name his choice for chairman of the Federal Reserve on Friday morning.

The decision follows a year of aggressive criticism of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term as head of the US central bank ends in May.

"I'll be announcing the Fed chair tomorrow morning," Trump told reporters on Thursday.

"It's going to be somebody that is very respected, somebody that's known to everybody in the financial world."

Trump hinted that the nominee is someone who "could have been there a few years ago," fuelling speculation that he has chosen Kevin Warsh, a former Fed governor.

Tensions have mounted as the president has pressured the Fed to slash interest rates to fuel economic growth, while Powell has maintained a more judicious approach.

RelatedTRT World - Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
RECOMMENDED

This month, the Fed has received subpoenas from the Justice Department following a campaign by the president over renovation costs at the bank’s headquarters.

In response, Powell has issued a rare statement saying: "The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public".

The search, led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, has narrowed to four finalists: Kevin Warsh, Christopher Waller, Rick Rieder, and Kevin Hassett.

While Powell's term as chair ends in three months, his seat on the board of governors runs through 2028.

If he chooses to remain on the board, it could block Trump from controlling a majority of seats.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Powell declined to say if he will stay on the board, but offered advice to his successor: "Don’t get pulled into elected politics — don't do it".

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure