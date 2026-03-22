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Israel claims killing Hezbollah members during south Lebanon attack
Israeli army said its forces had killed at least ten Hezbollah members during ground operations in Lebanon as part of an ongoing invasion in the country’s south.
Israel claims killing Hezbollah members during south Lebanon attack
Israeli military officials say the 36th Division is conducting intensive ground activity. [File photo] / Reuters
a day ago

The Israeli army claimed on Sunday that its forces had killed more than 10 Hezbollah members in a ground operation in southern Lebanon, as Tel Aviv continued its offensive on the Arab country.

Military spokesperson Ella Wawiya said in a statement that the 36th Division “continues intensive ground activity” in southern Lebanon, claiming the operation aims to “destroy Hezbollah infrastructure.”

She added that Israeli forces “eliminated more than 10 Hezbollah members who posed an immediate threat.”

The spokesperson claimed that Israeli forces raided “Hezbollah military buildings” and found weapons, including shells, rifles, and ammunition.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
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The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with air strikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Last week, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said that Israeli army forces are currently operating 7-9 kilometres inside Lebanese territory.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 1,024 people have since been killed and 2,740 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

The current escalation followed a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,500 people since February 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting “US military assets.”

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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