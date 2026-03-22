The Israeli army claimed on Sunday that its forces had killed more than 10 Hezbollah members in a ground operation in southern Lebanon, as Tel Aviv continued its offensive on the Arab country.

Military spokesperson Ella Wawiya said in a statement that the 36th Division “continues intensive ground activity” in southern Lebanon, claiming the operation aims to “destroy Hezbollah infrastructure.”

She added that Israeli forces “eliminated more than 10 Hezbollah members who posed an immediate threat.”

The spokesperson claimed that Israeli forces raided “Hezbollah military buildings” and found weapons, including shells, rifles, and ammunition.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.