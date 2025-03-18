Under President Donald Trump, the United States has launched a renewed campaign of air strikes against Yemen’s Houthis.

On Monday, the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah and Al Jawf governorate north of the capital Sanaa were targeted , Houthi-run Al Masirah TV said.

“We will use overwhelming lethal force,” Trump threatened after the attacks, adding, “hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before!”

Trump, on Truth Social, said his administration targeted the Houthis for their “piracy, violence, and terrorism,” citing their disruption of key shipping routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. Other top US officials issued similar threats against the Iran-backed Houthis.

According to the Trump administration, the US attacks targeted Houthi leaders, hitting their homes and headquarters. According to Reuters , the US attacks killed at least 53 people, including many women and children.

Since October 2023, the Houthis, allied with Palestinian resistance groups, have targeted Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea, disrupting global shipping through the Bab el Mandeb Strait and the Suez Canal.

Although the group had halted their attacks after a Gaza ceasefire in January, they announced last week that they were reinstating a ban on Israeli-linked ships due to Israel’s renewed blockade of Gaza.

In response, Trump ordered military strikes on Houthi targets across Yemen, particularly in the Saada province, north of Sanaa. Trump also warned that Iran would face “ dire ” consequences for every shot fired at US ships by the Yemeni group.

However, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi struck a defiant tone , stating, “We will respond to the American enemy with missile strikes and by targeting its warships and naval vessels.”

Houthis have claimed responsibility for another attack on a US naval vessel, describing it as “retaliation” for recent American strikes on Yemen.

A Houthi spokesperson announced that fighters launched 18 missiles and a drone at the USS Harry Truman and its accompanying warships, as the US military continued its operations against the group. This marks the second attack on the US Navy by the Iran-aligned Houthis within 24 hours.

Experts see the potential for further escalation in US-Houthi tensions, pointing out that during the Yemeni civil war (2015–2022), the Houthis endured between 25,054 and 75,135 air strike sorties from Saudi Arabia.

Will the US be dragged to another war?

“This tit-for-tat could also escalate tensions between the US and Iran, as Trump, seeking to project American power in the region, sends a tough message to Tehran,” says Mahjoob Zweiri, Professor of Contemporary History at Qatar University. It’s also an “indirect message to help Israel,” he tells TRT World.

Kaan Devecioglu, North African Studies Coordinator at the Ankara-based think tank ORSAM, adds: “The Houthis will likely continue to carry out asymmetric attacks against American and allied targets in response to US air strikes. Recently, the Houthis have intensified their drone and missile attacks, particularly targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea and US military assets.”