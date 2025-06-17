Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and European aircraft maker Airbus signed two new agreements at the 55th Paris Air Show at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Tuesday, according to a statement by TAI.

TAI will produce rudder parts for the Airbus A320, the most commonly used aircraft in civil aviation.

The Turkish defence firm will also manufacture the metal parts of the Airbus A350 F cargo plane, becoming the sole supplier of metal parts for the Airbus A350 F.

With the two new deals, TAI will be producing many key components for Airbus’ most innovative models, including the A220, the A320, the A330, and the A350, as well as Boeing’s 737, 767, 777, and 767 Dreamliner.