INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
India targeting Sikh separatist movement in N America: Canada
In a new report, Canadian intelligence says the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver signals "a significant escalation in India's repression efforts against the Khalistan movement and a clear intent to target individuals in North America."
India targeting Sikh separatist movement in N America: Canada
Canada's PM Mark Carney and India's PM Narendra Modi meet at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, June 17, 2025. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press) / AP
June 18, 2025

India has a "clear intent" to target members of a Sikh separatist movement in North America, a Canadian intelligence report said after leaders of the two nations agreed to turn the page on a bitter spat over an assassination.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who took office in March, welcomed his counterpart Narendra Modi, to the Canadian Rockies as a guest at a summit of the Group of Seven major economies.

They agreed during bilateral talks on Tuesday to name new high commissioners, as ambassadors are known between Commonwealth nations, in hopes of restoring normal operations for citizens and businesses.

RelatedTRT Global - Canadian PM Carney welcomes Modi to G7 as protests linger over Sikh separatist’s murder

A rift had emerged after Carney's predecessor Justin Trudeau publicly accused India of involvement in the assassination of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil and expelled the Indian ambassador, triggering a furious reciprocal response from India.

In a report published on Wednesday, the Canadian Security Intelligence Service said the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver signalled "a significant escalation in India's repression efforts against the Khalistan movement and a clear intent to target individuals in North America."

CSIS also identified India as a persistent foreign interference threat, along with China, Russia and others.

"Canada must remain vigilant about continued foreign interference conducted by the government of India, not only within ethnic, religious and cultural communities, but also in Canada's political system," CSIS said.

The agency said it would continue to monitor India's activities in Canada, while a police investigation into Nijjar's murder continued.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedWhat is Khalistan, the source of tensions between Canada and India?

Canada is home to the largest Sikh diaspora outside India. Making up about two percent of the Canadian population and clustered in suburban swing areas, the community has exerted growing political influence.

Nijjar, a naturalised Canadian citizen who advocated for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, was shot dead in the parking lot of a Sikh temple in British Columbia in June 2023.

India has denied involvement in the killing and said Canada should take more action against violent advocates for Khalistan, which has been reduced to a fringe movement inside India.

The United States has also accused an Indian agent of involvement in an unsuccessful plot against a Sikh separatist on US soil.

At the conclusion of the G7 summit in Kananaskis, all of the leaders issued a statement that condemned state-sponsored "transnational repression," including targeted assassinations.

RelatedSikh separatist leader's murder in Canada: What we know so far

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russian strikes kill two in Ukraine as Kiev reels from power cuts
Israeli strikes kill two in southern Lebanon despite ongoing ceasefire
Seven Syrian soldiers dead after YPG drone strike on Hasakah arms depot
UK will not bow to US pressure over Greenland, Starmer tells parliament
Türkiye's Fidan to attend signing ceremony of Gaza 'Board of Peace' Charter in Switzerland
EU parliament refers Mercosur trade deal to bloc's highest court
Indian police go after journalists in Kashmir for reporting mosque profiling
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO