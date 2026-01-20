Mauritius has responded to US President Donald Trump's criticism over a deal with Britain granting it sovereignty over the strategic Chagos Islands, saying the issue was no longer up for debate.

"The sovereignty of the Republic of Mauritius over the Chagos archipelago is already recognised without ambiguity under international law and should no longer be a subject for debate," said Mauritian Attorney General Gavin Glover in a statement on Tuesday.

The Chagos agreement will see Britain hand the archipelago - some 2,000 kilometres northeast of Mauritius - to its former colony and pay to lease the US-UK military base there for a century.

Trump, who endorsed the deal when it was signed in May last year, posted on social media Tuesday that the UK "giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired".

Related TRT World - Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius

‘Historic accord’