ASIA PACIFIC
Bangladesh earthquake kills five, injures dozens
The 5.7-magnitude tremor sends Dhaka residents rushing into streets; epicentre located northeast of capital.
Residents stand in an alley after vacating their house next to a fallen scaffolding following an earthquake in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 21 2025. / Reuters
November 21, 2025

A moderate 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook Bangladesh on Friday, killing at least five people, including three in the capital, Dhaka, and injuring about a hundred others, an official statement said.

At least five people, including a child, were killed, and about 100 people injured in various parts of the country, including Dhaka University students and factory workers in the central districts of Gazipur and Narsingdi, which was the epicentre of the earthquake, according to a statement from interim head Muhammad Yunus' office.

A five-storey building's railing collapsed in Dhaka's Bangshal neighbourhood, killing three people, local police officer Ashish Bose told Anadolu.

The tremor, recorded at 10.38am local time (0438GMT), struck with an epicentre in the Narsingdi district, about 50 kilometres northeast of the capital Dhaka, according to the Bangladesh meteorological department.

The quake lasted only a few seconds.

Still, residents in Dhaka rushed out of buildings and homes as the ground shook, seeking safety in the streets.

The earthquake has caused casualties in various districts of the country, including house collapses and other accidents, it added.

Yunus expressed deep shock and sorrow at the news.

He said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and initiatives have been taken to collect a full account of the damage.

The local fire department reported seven cases of buildings damaged or affected by the quake in and outside Dhaka, and at least one person was injured.

The earthquake was also felt in parts of neighbouring India.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
