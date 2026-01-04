Spain and five Latin American countries — Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay — have expressed deep concern after the US military operation in Venezuela, warning of risks to regional stability.

"We express our deep concern and rejection of the military actions carried out unilaterally on Venezuelan territory, which contravene fundamental principles of international law, particularly the prohibition of the use and threat of force, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States, as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations," the countries said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The statement came after President Donald Trump said US military action on Venezuela resulted in the "capture" of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, also pledging to assert American control over the country for the time being, with US troops if necessary.

The pair landed in New York late Saturday and are being held at a detention center in Brooklyn. They face US federal charges tied to drug trafficking and alleged cooperation with gangs designated as terrorist organisations.

Maduro has denied the accusations, and officials in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, have called for the couple's release.

"We reiterate that the situation in Venezuela must be resolved exclusively through peaceful means, through dialogue, negotiation, and respect for the will of the Venezuelan people in all its expressions, without external interference and in accordance with international law," the six countries said.