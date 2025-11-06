CONFLICT & PEACE PROCESSES
One killed, several injured as Russia and Ukraine trade drone attacks
Kiev says Moscow launched 135 drones overnight, targeting energy sites, while Russia reports a civilian killed in Volgograd.
Eight people were injured in an attack on the city of Kamianske. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia launched 135 strike drones overnight, targeting energy infrastructure across several regions, injuring at least eight people in the Dnipro region.

“It was another turbulent night for Ukraine. The Russians attacked our cities with drones – a total of 135 strike UAVs,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday. “Eight people were injured in an attack on the city of Kamianske, a residential building was damaged, along with railway infrastructure.”

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry, meanwhile, reported that its air defence units intercepted or suppressed 108 of the drones launched from Russian regions including Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

“Air defence shot down 108 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country,” the ministry said, adding that 27 drones hit 13 locations.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 75 Ukrainian drones over several regions, including Volgograd, Crimea, Voronezh, and Rostov.

Volgograd Region Governor Andrei Bocharov said a man was killed by shrapnel after a drone struck a residential building in the city.

“As a result of a terrorist drone attack, balconies were damaged and windows shattered. A civilian was killed,” Bocharov said, adding that debris sparked a fire in an industrial zone.

SOURCE:AA
