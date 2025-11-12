WAR ON GAZA
Hind Rajab Foundation files complaint seeking arrest of Israeli soldier for war crimes in Gaza
Rights group accuses Givati Brigade’s Sharon Dawit of torture and humiliation of Palestinian detainees during Gaza genocide, citing verified image evidence.
Hind Rajab Foundation files war crimes complaint against Israeli soldier Sharon Dawit / AP
November 12, 2025

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF) has filed a formal legal complaint with the Greek Cypriot Administration of Southern Cyprus demanding the arrest of Israeli soldier Sharon Dawit, a sergeant in the 424th Infantry Battalion "Shaked/Almond" of the Givati Brigade, over his alleged involvement in torture, war crimes and genocide during Israel’s carnage in Gaza.

The complaint, submitted by human rights lawyer Nikoletta Charalambidou on behalf of HRF, is based on an HRF investigative report documenting Dawit’s participation in the humiliation and abuse of Palestinian detainees, including a verified image showing him posing over a naked, blindfolded and handcuffed man.

According to HRF, Dawit served with the Givati Brigade between December 2023 and September 2024, during which he allegedly participated in operations involving torture, forced displacement and destruction of civilian property.

One key piece of evidence is a photo Dawit posted on Instagram on January 2, 2024 showing him armed and seated as a detainee kneels before him.

HRF said it authenticated the image using digital forensic tools, identifying it as depicting torture and inhuman treatment under the Rome Statute and the UN Convention Against Torture.

"This case is not symbolic — it is procedural and concrete," said Natacha Bracq, HRF’s Head of Litigation.

"Torture is one of the most universally condemned crimes in international law. Sharon Dawit’s act, captured and publicized by himself, is the visual proof of a system built on humiliation and domination."

HRF’s report links the Givati Brigade to systematic abuse including torture, looting and the destruction of residential areas.

It also references a UN Commission of Inquiry report from September 2025 which found that Israeli forces committed acts meeting the legal threshold for genocide in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
