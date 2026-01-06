WORLD
1 min read
UN says US intervention in Venezuela undermined international law
The UN has warned that Washington’s actions in Caracas risk worsening Venezuela’s crisis while setting a dangerous precedent for unilateral use of force.
UN says US intervention in Venezuela undermined international law
An armored vehicle carrying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife arrives at Manhattan Federal Court, Jan. 5 2026 [FILE]. / AP
January 6, 2026

The United Nations has voiced deep concern over the dramatic US intervention in Venezuela, warning that it clearly "undermined a fundamental principle of international law".

"States must not threaten or use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state," Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN rights office, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

Her comments came after Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were abducted by US commandos in the early hours of Saturday amid air strikes on the Venezuelan capital backed by warplanes and a heavy naval deployment.

Shamdasani dismissed the US justifications of the Venezuelan government's "longstanding and appalling human rights violations" for the raid.

RECOMMENDED

"Accountability for human rights violations cannot be achieved by unilateral military intervention in violation of international law," she insisted.

She highlighted that the UN rights office had for a decade consistently reported on "the continued deterioration of the situation in Venezuela".

"We fear that the current instability and further militarisation in the country resulting from the US intervention will only make the situation worse."

RelatedTRT World - Does the US assault on Venezuela signal the rise of a new imperial order?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Iran warns Netanyahu's US visit will have a 'destructive' influence on diplomacy
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening