Cambodia and Thailand have accused each other's forces of violating the October 26 ceasefire agreement, with the Defence Ministry in Phnom Penh claiming seven civilian deaths and several injuries from the latest attack, and Bangkok alleging that houses were damaged by cross-border artillery shelling.

Cambodian Defence Ministry spokeswoman Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata accused the Thai forces of carrying out "aggressive" military operations inside their territory, killing at least seven civilians and injuring 20 others since Monday, according to state-run Agence Kampuchea Presse on Tuesday.

She condemned what she described as "inhumane and brutal acts" and accused Thai forces of violating the ceasefire and Joint Declaration signed by both prime ministers on October 26 in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, the Khmer Times reported that a Cambodian casino in the Thma Da area of Pursat province was attacked after Thai military forces allegedly fired artillery across the border.

The Cambodian media outlet also claimed that the Thai military used F-16 fighter jets and dropped bombs in the centre of Samrong city, Oddar Meanchey province.

However, Anadolu could not independently confirm the veracity of the report alleging an attack on a casino and a bombing in Samrong city.

There was no immediate official confirmation of the incident from Thai authorities.