AFRICA
2 min read
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
At least three people have died in the coastal region of Monastir, officials say.
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
A photo shows a flooded road after torrential rain hits Tunis, Tunisia on October 18 2018. / AA
January 20, 2026

Flooding across Tunisia has killed three people, authorities said on Tuesday, with one official reporting a "critical" situation as parts of the North African country experienced their heaviest rainfall in more than 70 years.

Civil defence spokesperson Khalil Mechri said two people were swept away by floodwaters, while an elderly woman drowned inside her home. The deaths occurred overnight from Monday to Tuesday in the coastal region of Monastir, according to the regional head of civil defence.

Meteorologists warned the situation remained dire. Abderazak Rahal, head of forecasting at the National Institute of Meteorology (INM), said some regions had not experienced such intense rainfall since 1950. “We have recorded exceptional amounts of rainfall for January,” he said, naming Monastir, Nabeul and the greater Tunis area as the hardest hit.

In the picturesque tourist village of Sidi Bou Said, on the outskirts of the capital, rainfall reached 206 millimetres since Monday evening, the INM reported. Another meteorology official, Mahrez Ghannouchi, described conditions as “critical” in parts of the country.

RECOMMENDED

Images circulating on social media showed cars stranded in fast-moving torrents that turned streets into rivers. Authorities suspended classes in several regions, and transport services were disrupted as flooding cut roads and rail links.

The deluge comes amid a stark climate contrast for Tunisia. After enduring a seven-year drought that sharply depleted dam reserves and forced water cuts, the country is now grappling with extreme rainfall that infrastructure struggles to absorb.

Experts say the climate crisis is intensifying this cycle of drought and deluge, deepening risks to agriculture, drinking water supplies and public safety.

RelatedTRT World - 'No food': Indonesians scrounge for supplies after flood disaster
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Council of Europe lifts former chief’s immunity over Epstein files