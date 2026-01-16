Demonstrators clashed with federal law enforcement in the US state of Minnesota late on Thursday, with reports of vandalism and the use of chemical irritants following a second officer-involved shooting in Minneapolis within a week.

Tensions boiled over after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot a Venezuelan national on Wednesday during an arrest attempt.

Footage on social media captured the intensity of the unrest, showing individuals spray-painting “Only good agent is a dead one” in red paint across a vehicle believed to be used by federal officers.

The vehicle, which appeared to have its windows smashed and exterior panels damaged, was also defaced with anti-ICE slogans.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara said things escalated into "unlawful acts," including throwing fireworks at officers, which prompted law enforcement to deploy flash bangs and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

"This is already a very tense situation, and we do not need this to escalate any further," said O'Hara, urging the public to leave the area.