Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares denounced the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in Gaza in a phone call with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Friday.

Albares said that he conveyed to Mustafa Spain's full support for a definitive peace in Gaza and for an end to the violence in the West Bank.

"Spain will continue working with the Palestinian Authority to sustain its financial viability and its reform plan," he wrote on US social media company X, calling on Israel to transfer Palestinian tax revenues.

According to the Palestinian Finance Ministry, Israel has been withholding nearly $2 billion in Palestinian tax revenues since 2019, describing this as a "flagrant violation" of all signed agreements.

