WAR ON GAZA
Spain calls Gaza situation 'catastrophic', calls for end to occupied West Bank violence
'Spain will continue working with the Palestinian Authority to sustain its financial viability and its reform plan,' Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares says.
A ceasefire took effect in October 2025 but Israeli violations have continued. / AFP
January 2, 2026

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares denounced the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in Gaza in a phone call with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Friday.

Albares said that he conveyed to Mustafa Spain's full support for a definitive peace in Gaza and for an end to the violence in the West Bank.

"Spain will continue working with the Palestinian Authority to sustain its financial viability and its reform plan," he wrote on US social media company X, calling on Israel to transfer Palestinian tax revenues.

According to the Palestinian Finance Ministry, Israel has been withholding nearly $2 billion in Palestinian tax revenues since 2019, describing this as a "flagrant violation" of all signed agreements.

Expanding illegal settlements

Albares said the expansion of illegal settlements must stop as 2025 closed as a record-breaking year for expansion in the occupied West Bank, with Israel’s far-right coalition approving an unprecedented number of new settlements and housing projects.

Earlier this week, Israel approved the construction of 126 settler homes in the Sa-Nur settlement outpost in the northern West Bank, which was evacuated in 2005 under a unilateral disengagement plan.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is catastrophic. Restrictions on NGOs are unacceptable and worsen the situation," said the Spanish foreign minister, stressing that UN agengies including the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) must be able to operate freely in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

"We will take part in the reconstruction so that Gazans have a future in their own land," he added.

Israel killed more than 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, during its genocidal war on Gaza which began in October 2023 and destroyed the enclave. A ceasefire took effect in October 2025 but Israeli violations have continued.

SOURCE:AA
