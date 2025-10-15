Israel decided to proceed with opening the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt and allowing the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza, after the return of the bodies of four captives, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Wednesday.

Israel cancelled planned measures against Hamas that included halving the number of aid trucks entering the enclave, it said.

The earlier decision to keep Rafah shut came after Hamas did not hand over the bodies of prisoners it was holding under the new US-brokered ceasefire deal, saying locating the bodies was difficult.

Israel requires aid to be offloaded from trucks on the Palestinian side of the border, where it then has to be collected by the UN and aid groups already in Gaza.

“We need all crossings open. The longer Rafah stays closed the more the suffering prolongs for people in Gaza, especially those displaced in the South,” UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said.