WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel reopens Rafah crossing to aid trucks after return of Israeli captives' bodies
Israel allows aid to resume through Rafah after recovering bodies of four captives, as agencies warn Gaza's displaced face worsening hunger and delayed relief.
Israel reopens Rafah crossing to aid trucks after return of Israeli captives' bodies
Trucks loaded with Egyptian Red Crescent aid line up in Al Arish to enter Gaza via Rafah after the ceasefire took effect on October 14, 2025. / Reuters
October 15, 2025

Israel decided to proceed with opening the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt and allowing the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza, after the return of the bodies of four captives, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported on Wednesday.

Israel cancelled planned measures against Hamas that included halving the number of aid trucks entering the enclave, it said.

The earlier decision to keep Rafah shut came after Hamas did not hand over the bodies of prisoners it was holding under the new US-brokered ceasefire deal, saying locating the bodies was difficult.

Israel requires aid to be offloaded from trucks on the Palestinian side of the border, where it then has to be collected by the UN and aid groups already in Gaza.

“We need all crossings open. The longer Rafah stays closed the more the suffering prolongs for people in Gaza, especially those displaced in the South,” UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said.

RECOMMENDED

US President Donald Trump declared an end to Israel’s war on Gaza on Monday as the last living Israeli captives were swapped for Palestinian prisoners, raising expectations that aid supplies would be rushed into the enclave, where a global hunger monitor has warned hundreds of thousands of people face starvation.

“We are still witnessing only a few trucks coming in, and large crowds approaching these trucks in a way that does absolutely not conform to humanitarian standards,” ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

The UN World Food Programme said on Tuesday that it has brought in 137 trucks since the weekend.

Aid agencies are seeking to rapidly scale up supplies to people in Gaza City, where up to 400,000 people have not received assistance for several weeks, according to the WFP.

RelatedTRT World - Israel to allow Palestinians to return to Gaza via Rafah crossing for first time in two years

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal