Hamas says it's ready for national dialogue with all Palestinian factions
The Palestinian group says it is committed to the Gaza ceasefire and accuses Israel of using humanitarian conditions as a political tool.
Signing of the "Beijing declaration" between Palestinian factions the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing [File] / Reuters
October 23, 2025

The Palestinian group Hamas has said that it is entering a national dialogue with all Palestinian factions.

The announcement coincided with a meeting in Cairo between delegations from Hamas and Fatah, under Egyptian mediation, to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and the future of the enclave.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the movement is "heading into national dialogue with open hearts and extended hands to the Palestinian Authority and other national forces," stressing that the authority "is one of the Palestinian institutions that cannot be bypassed."

Qassem urged that the authorities "align with the prevailing national consensus in Gaza and come to the dialogue with an open mind," recognising that "this is a time for national unity and prioritising the national interest over narrow partisan interests."

He warned that "the current period is dangerous not only for Hamas but for the entire Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The Hamas spokesperson reaffirmed the movement’s full commitment to implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement "in all its details," urging mediators to pressure Israel to ensure compliance.

He said Hamas has been holding "around-the-clock discussions to complete the agreement and taking major field steps to implement what has been agreed upon."

According to Qassem, Hamas received clear guarantees from Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, as well as direct assurances from the United States, that "the war has effectively ended" and that implementing the agreement's terms "constitutes its full conclusion."

He added that Hamas had completed the first phase of the agreement by handing over living captives and some remains and was working to deliver the rest.

Second phase

Regarding the second phase, Qassem said it "requires further discussions and clarifications with mediators," explaining that "this stage involves broad issues and complex matters that need detailed approaches."

He stressed that Hamas' central objective "is to reach a complete and lasting end to the war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."

Qassem also said the movement continues to inform mediators of Israeli violations, noting that Israel has killed 90 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect and "still keeps the Rafah crossing closed, blocking sufficient aid."

He accused Israel of using "humanitarian conditions as a political bargaining chip," something Israel "has practiced for years under the Gaza blockade," and called for urgent action to allow aid into the Strip and prevent renewed starvation.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
