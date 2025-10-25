The Israeli Navy on Saturday arrested three Palestinian fishermen while they were working off the coast of Gaza City and destroyed two fishing boats, according to a local fishing union official.

Zakaria Bakr, head of the Fishermen’s Committees at the Union of Agricultural Work Committees (a non-governmental organisation), told Anadolu that Israeli naval forces detained three fishermen and destroyed two boats along with the equipment on board.

The navy initially detained 10 fishermen from the two boats, later throwing seven of them overboard and taking three to an undisclosed location, he added.

This brought the total number of fishermen arrested by Israel since the Gaza ceasefire earlier this month to seven, according to Bakr.

At the time, the Israeli army issued a statement warning of “the danger of fishing, swimming, or diving in Gaza’s coastal waters,” citing the terms of the ceasefire.

Despite the risks, Gaza fishermen continue to venture out to sea to provide for their families amid the collapse of the local economy and severe unemployment.