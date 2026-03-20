In the Eastern Mediterranean and the broader Middle East, differing visions of connectivity are progressively influencing Europe's long-term energy and logistics strategies.
Initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) are promoted as transformative alternatives to traditional east-west routes.
Yet recent diplomacy and defence signalling around IMEC raises a deeper question: whether Europe's connectivity agenda is based on structural efficiency or drawn towards projects whose primary value lies in political symbolism.
A visible driver of this debate is the institutionalisation of an alignment among Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA), and Israel that increasingly incorporates India.
In January, the European Union and India signed a security and defence partnership that encompasses maritime security, hybrid threats, and the protection of critical infrastructure, including submarine infrastructure.
Greece and India advanced military cooperation through a 2026 programme, while India and the GCA outlined a five-year action plan to deepen trade and defence relations.
It underscores how connectivity is now packaged with security architectures and lobbying efforts that seek to socialise European partners into a specific geopolitical reading of the region.
Greece and the GCA have increasingly viewed corridor choices through a geopolitical perspective rather than based on measurable corridor economics and resilience metrics.
IMEC highlights the conflict between political ambition and logistical practicalities.
As a multi-modal network, it relies on repeated sea-rail transfers and port handling across various jurisdictions.
Each transfer increases time, cost, paperwork, and failure points, risks that become more pronounced in politically sensitive maritime regions.
Recent Middle East escalations have shown how quickly maritime corridors can be disrupted, confirming chokepoint exposure as a structural risk.
Maritime dependence is not just a commercial choice; it is a security posture.
IMEC’s seaborne routes pass through chokepoints vulnerable to risk premiums, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, and depend on an increasingly militarised Eastern Mediterranean.
When tensions rise, shipping costs increase through war-risk premiums and insurance surcharges. A chokepoint-dependent corridor, therefore, carries not only throughput, but a risk premium that can spike abruptly.
The ongoing US and Israeli strikes against Iranian targets offered a real-time illustration of how quickly such risk premiums can materialise.
Development road vs IMEC
The land-based strategic landscape is also evolving. The risk geography of overland connectivity across the northern Middle East is shifting as security coordination dynamics in Iraq develop and governance arrangements in Syria change.
In February, reports indicated that the United States had begun a conditions-based troop drawdown from Syria while exploring broader diplomatic engagement with Damascus.
Nevertheless, the overall trend matters for corridor assessment because it influences expected risk and costs for routes connecting the Gulf to Europe via Iraq and Türkiye.
In the context of the recent Gulf escalation, overland alternatives linking Basra to Europe via Iraq and Türkiye warrant renewed strategic consideration, given their comparatively lower exposure to immediate maritime disruption.
Against this backdrop, Iraq's Development Road Project, connecting the Gulf to Europe through Iraq and Türkiye, offers an alternative logic to maritime-heavy routes.
By minimising modal shifts and port-dependent transfers, such land-based corridors can reduce cumulative handling requirements, insurance exposure and chokepoint risk.
Unlike IMEC's segmented architecture, which requires repeated transhipment between maritime and rail domains, an integrated land corridor that traverses geographically contiguous territories can shift security provision from a recurring operational expense to a more predictable infrastructural characteristic, supported by territorial control.
Europe's true challenge is not about diversification versus reliance. It is about capital efficiency constrained by circumstances.
Connectivity projects are long-term investments competing with defence and energy transition spending.
In this context, corridors should be regarded as risk-management tools rather than merely map visuals.
In maritime-dependent frameworks such as IMEC, lifecycle costs are affected by cumulative vulnerability.
Sequential transport through chokepoints increases exposure to insurance, fragmentation, and congestion.
The corridor can still operate, but the key question is whether it can do so at a cost and with reliability that justifies significant public and private investment.
The confrontation involving the US and Iran has shown how quickly freight rates, war-risk insurance premiums, and routing choices can change in response to geopolitical shocks, emphasising the importance of assessing connectivity projects against crisis scenarios rather than only peacetime forecasts.
In contrast, geographically contiguous overland routes that pass through areas where state capacity and security coordination are improving can reduce modal friction and, by internalising security provision, stabilise insurance profiles and shorten disruption chains.
It is a structural claim that in contested environments, fewer transfer points and fewer chokepoint dependencies generally reduce systemic risk.
Europe should therefore ask a sharper question than whether IMEC is politically attractive.
Which approach offers greater resilience per euro: a multi-stage maritime corridor that implicitly requires continuous naval protection and tends to attract higher geopolitical insurance premiums during crises, or an integrated land-based network that combines transport with existing and expandable energy infrastructure and reduces the number of points where disruption can cascade?
Türkiye as an energy centre
Europe's connectivity debate cannot be separated from Europe's energy security architecture.
Türkiye's official international energy strategy sets an explicit objective, moving beyond a passive transit role toward becoming a regional energy trade centre through route diversification, infrastructure integration and resource aggregation.
Geography underpins this ambition, placing Türkiye adjacent to major hydrocarbon basins and enabling supply convergence.
An energy centre differs from a transit corridor in its aggregation, storage capacity, and shock-management infrastructure.
Expanded LNG capacity, FSRUs, pipeline interconnections, domestic production, and the Southern Gas Corridor (TANAP, TAP) collectively enhance flexibility.
This matters for corridor choices because energy and logistics resilience increasingly converge.
Multi-stage maritime corridors that depend on sequential port handling and multiple transfer points are structurally more exposed to disruption chains.
A connectivity architecture anchored in an energy centre with aggregation, storage and flow-management capacity offers a different resilience profile, based on operational redundancy, rerouting options and crisis-time redistribution.
During episodes of acute regional tension, such as the recent escalation involving Iran, the capacity to aggregate supply, draw upon storage and redirect flows across interconnected pipelines and LNG infrastructure becomes not merely an economic advantage but a stabilising strategic asset.
Europe's opportunity cost
The Greece-GCA approach has also sought to internationalise its corridor framing through conferences and defence-linked connectivity messaging.
Policy papers and public commentary around EU-India connectivity and IMEC increasingly highlight Greece's ambition to elevate its strategic position as a link between India, the Middle East and mainland Europe.
In parallel, India-Greece defence-industrial cooperation has moved toward a five-year roadmap, raising the prospect of procurement and technology collaborations that sit outside NATO industrial and interoperability frameworks.
For Europe, EU-India cooperation on maritime domain awareness, hybrid threats and critical infrastructure protection can produce public goods.
The risk is that European strategic resources are captured by a politically exclusionary planning logic that duplicates capabilities rather than diversifying them, and that pushes Europe toward parallel security structures, complicating coordination on NATO's southern flank.
Europe's long-term resilience will be measured not by symbolic independence from existing routes, but by the capacity to deliver secure, cost-efficient and resilient supply chains and energy systems.
In a region where chokepoints remain vulnerable and multi-modal designs embed cost and risk, Europe has an incentive to prioritise options that minimise friction and maximise redundancy.
Even if the current escalation subsides, the structural lesson for European planners endures: resilience depends less on symbolic rerouting and more on minimising systemic fragility.
That is why the core issue is not whether Türkiye should be included for diplomatic reasons.
The question is whether Europe can pursue long-term connectivity while discounting energy centres and geographic continuity that provide operational depth.