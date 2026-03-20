In the Eastern Mediterranean and the broader Middle East, differing visions of connectivity are progressively influencing Europe's long-term energy and logistics strategies.

Initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) are promoted as transformative alternatives to traditional east-west routes.

Yet recent diplomacy and defence signalling around IMEC raises a deeper question: whether Europe's connectivity agenda is based on structural efficiency or drawn towards projects whose primary value lies in political symbolism.

A visible driver of this debate is the institutionalisation of an alignment among Greece, the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA), and Israel that increasingly incorporates India.

In January, the European Union and India signed a security and defence partnership that encompasses maritime security, hybrid threats, and the protection of critical infrastructure, including submarine infrastructure.

Greece and India advanced military cooperation through a 2026 programme, while India and the GCA outlined a five-year action plan to deepen trade and defence relations.

It underscores how connectivity is now packaged with security architectures and lobbying efforts that seek to socialise European partners into a specific geopolitical reading of the region.

Greece and the GCA have increasingly viewed corridor choices through a geopolitical perspective rather than based on measurable corridor economics and resilience metrics.

IMEC highlights the conflict between political ambition and logistical practicalities.

As a multi-modal network, it relies on repeated sea-rail transfers and port handling across various jurisdictions.

Each transfer increases time, cost, paperwork, and failure points, risks that become more pronounced in politically sensitive maritime regions.

Recent Middle East escalations have shown how quickly maritime corridors can be disrupted, confirming chokepoint exposure as a structural risk.

Maritime dependence is not just a commercial choice; it is a security posture.

IMEC’s seaborne routes pass through chokepoints vulnerable to risk premiums, including the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, and depend on an increasingly militarised Eastern Mediterranean.

When tensions rise, shipping costs increase through war-risk premiums and insurance surcharges. A chokepoint-dependent corridor, therefore, carries not only throughput, but a risk premium that can spike abruptly .

The ongoing US and Israeli strikes against Iranian targets offered a real-time illustration of how quickly such risk premiums can materialise.

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Development road vs IMEC

The land-based strategic landscape is also evolving. The risk geography of overland connectivity across the northern Middle East is shifting as security coordination dynamics in Iraq develop and governance arrangements in Syria change.

In February, reports indicated that the United States had begun a conditions-based troop drawdown from Syria while exploring broader diplomatic engagement with Damascus.

Nevertheless, the overall trend matters for corridor assessment because it influences expected risk and costs for routes connecting the Gulf to Europe via Iraq and Türkiye.

In the context of the recent Gulf escalation, overland alternatives linking Basra to Europe via Iraq and Türkiye warrant renewed strategic consideration, given their comparatively lower exposure to immediate maritime disruption.

Against this backdrop, Iraq's Development Road Project, connecting the Gulf to Europe through Iraq and Türkiye , offers an alternative logic to maritime-heavy routes.

By minimising modal shifts and port-dependent transfers, such land-based corridors can reduce cumulative handling requirements, insurance exposure and chokepoint risk.

Unlike IMEC's segmented architecture, which requires repeated transhipment between maritime and rail domains, an integrated land corridor that traverses geographically contiguous territories can shift security provision from a recurring operational expense to a more predictable infrastructural characteristic, supported by territorial control.

Europe's true challenge is not about diversification versus reliance. It is about capital efficiency constrained by circumstances.

Connectivity projects are long-term investments competing with defence and energy transition spending.

In this context, corridors should be regarded as risk-management tools rather than merely map visuals.

In maritime-dependent frameworks such as IMEC, lifecycle costs are affected by cumulative vulnerability.

Sequential transport through chokepoints increases exposure to insurance, fragmentation, and congestion.