Türkiye to supply Syria with gas, electricity in major energy deal
Ankara will export gas and electricity and make open energy investments in Syria as part of post-war reconstruction efforts.
Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said that the gas exports would support the generation of an additional 1,300 megawatts of electricity in Syria, helping to meet the country’s chronic energy shortfalls. (Photo: AA) / AA
May 22, 2025

Türkiye will supply Syria with two billion cubic metres of natural gas annually under a new bilateral energy deal, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced during a visit to Damascus. 

The move signals Ankara’s growing role in Syria’s post-conflict reconstruction after more than a decade of civil war.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Syrian Energy Minister Mohammed al Bashir on Thursday, Bayraktar said the gas exports would support the generation of an additional 1,300 megawatts of electricity in Syria, helping to meet the country’s chronic energy shortfalls.

In addition, Türkiye will provide a further 1,000 megawatts of electricity directly to Syria to meet its short-term needs, Bayraktar added.

Pipeline reactivation, future projects

Al Bashir confirmed that both sides had agreed to reactivate a long-dormant gas pipeline connecting Syria and Türkiye, with flows expected to begin in June. 

“This will significantly boost electricity generation, which will positively impact the Syrian people’s electricity needs,” he said.

The two ministers also discussed completing a 400-kilovolt power line linking the two countries, expected to be operational by the end of the year. The line will enable Syria to import up to 500 megawatts of electricity from Türkiye.

Turkish investment

Beyond electricity, the agreement paves the way for Turkish private sector investment in Syria’s energy and mining sectors. 

Bayraktar noted that Turkish firms will be invited to explore opportunities in mining, phosphate extraction, power generation, and electricity distribution.

“There is very intensive work underway regarding the discovery of new natural resources, whether gas or oil, on land or at sea,” Bayraktar said, hinting at potential joint exploration in the future.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
