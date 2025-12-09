US
US revokes 85,000 visas of all categories amid expanded security scrutiny
Since January, more than 8,000 student visas cancelled as Trump administration expands its drive to vet immigrants inside US and tighten entry rules.
State Department has tightened student visa checks, directing consular officers in recent months to review applicants’ social media. (Reuters) / Reuters
December 9, 2025

The Trump administration has revoked approximately 85,000 visas of various categories since January, more than double last year’s total, according to US media reports.

The State Department official told CNN that offenses such as driving under the influence, assault, and theft accounted for nearly half of the revocations over the past year, according to the media outlet.

More than 8,000 of the visas revoked belonged to international students.

The State Department has also targeted individuals allegedly involved in protests against the war in Gaza, accusing some of antisemitism or supporting terrorism.

Some visas were reportedly pulled from individuals who “celebrated” the murder of political commentator Charlie Kirk.

“The State Department revokes visas any time there are indications of a potential ineligibility,” the official said, citing overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, or links to terrorism.

A policy of “continuous vetting” now applies to all 55 million foreign nationals holding valid US visas, the agency added.

Under President Donald Trump’s second term, visa eligibility criteria have been expanded.

Limits on H1-B

A diplomatic cable last week outlined new restrictions on H1-B visa applicants who previously worked in content moderation or fact-checking roles.

In May, Secretary of State Marco Rubio introduced a policy to limit visas for foreign nationals who “censor” Americans.

In June, embassies were directed to screen student visa applicants for “hostile attitudes” toward US citizens and institutions and require public access to their social media profiles.

The Department of Homeland Security has simultaneously increased detention and deportation operations and frozen refugee resettlement programmes.

Earlier this year, travel from 19 countries was restricted.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has reportedly recommended expanding the list to 30–32 countries, CNN said, following a shooting in Washington, DC, allegedly committed by an Afghan national.

SOURCE:AA
