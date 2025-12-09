The Trump administration has revoked approximately 85,000 visas of various categories since January, more than double last year’s total, according to US media reports.

The State Department official told CNN that offenses such as driving under the influence, assault, and theft accounted for nearly half of the revocations over the past year, according to the media outlet.

More than 8,000 of the visas revoked belonged to international students.

The State Department has also targeted individuals allegedly involved in protests against the war in Gaza, accusing some of antisemitism or supporting terrorism.

Some visas were reportedly pulled from individuals who “celebrated” the murder of political commentator Charlie Kirk.

“The State Department revokes visas any time there are indications of a potential ineligibility,” the official said, citing overstays, criminal activity, threats to public safety, or links to terrorism.

A policy of “continuous vetting” now applies to all 55 million foreign nationals holding valid US visas, the agency added.

Under President Donald Trump’s second term, visa eligibility criteria have been expanded.