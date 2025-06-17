President Donald Trump has rejected the US intelligence community's conclusion that Iran is not developing a nuclear weapon, insisting Tehran was "very close" to obtaining one before Israel launched air strikes that triggered a sharp escalation in regional tensions.

"I don't care what she said. I think they were very close to having one," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, referring to testimony by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

In remarks to Congress in March, Gabbard stated that the intelligence community "continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon" and that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "has not authorised" the weapons programme, which the US and the IAEA say was suspended in 2003.

She added that spy agencies are continuing to monitor whether Tehran reauthorises the programme.

On Tuesday, Gabbard, however, told reporters that her position was consistent with Trump's.

"What President Trump is saying is the same thing I said in my annual threat assessment," she said, blaming the media for misrepresenting her comments.

CNN, citing four unnamed sources, reported that US intelligence still assesses Iran is not currently building a bomb and would need two to three years to assemble and deliver one.