Erdogan hails Türkiye as model of religious freedom, warns against Islamophobia
The Turkish president warns that rising Islamophobia in recent years poses a growing threat not only to Muslims but also to the culture of coexistence.
Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s long-standing tradition of coexistence among different faith communities. / AA
17 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye stands as a model country where people of all faiths can practise their religion freely and maintain their institutions in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

Speaking at an iftar dinner on Tuesday with representatives of religious minorities at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s long-standing tradition of coexistence among different faith communities.

“Türkiye is an exemplary country where everyone enjoys freedom of religion and conscience, and where communities are able to sustain their own institutions,” Erdogan said.

The president warned, however, that rising Islamophobia in recent years poses a growing threat not only to Muslims but also to the culture of coexistence.

“Islamophobia, which has escalated particularly in recent years, clearly threatens both our people and the culture of living together,” Erdogan said.

‘We have no tolerance for dark structures’

Erdogan also condemned extremist groups that target places of worship, saying such acts undermine fundamental human values.

“We have no tolerance for dark structures like Daesh that bomb places of worship without distinction - whether mosques, churches or synagogues - and show no respect even for sacred spaces,” he said.

The Turkish leader stressed that hatred against any faith must be rejected, describing both Islamophobia and antisemitism as serious crimes against humanity.

“Just as Islamophobia is a crime against humanity, antisemitism is also a crime and an unacceptable evil that cannot be seen as reasonable or legitimate,” Erdogan said.

