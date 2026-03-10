Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye stands as a model country where people of all faiths can practise their religion freely and maintain their institutions in an atmosphere of mutual respect.

Speaking at an iftar dinner on Tuesday with representatives of religious minorities at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye’s long-standing tradition of coexistence among different faith communities.

“Türkiye is an exemplary country where everyone enjoys freedom of religion and conscience, and where communities are able to sustain their own institutions,” Erdogan said.

The president warned, however, that rising Islamophobia in recent years poses a growing threat not only to Muslims but also to the culture of coexistence.

“Islamophobia, which has escalated particularly in recent years, clearly threatens both our people and the culture of living together,” Erdogan said.