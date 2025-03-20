WORLD
Sanction Moscow until it 'stops war': Zelenskyy tells EU
Despite Putin's agreement with Trump for a ceasefire, Zelenskyy states that Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system continue.
"Sanctions must remain in place until Russia starts withdrawing from our land and fully compensates for the damage caused by its aggression," Zelenskyy added. / AP
March 20, 2025

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Moscow must stop making "unnecessary demands" that extend the war, calling for sanctions on Russia to remain in place until it begins pulling out of Ukrainian territory.

"Putin must stop making unnecessary demands that only prolong the war and must start fulfilling what he promises the world," he told European Union leaders by video call on Thursday, according to an official transcript.

"Sanctions must remain in place until Russia starts withdrawing from our land and fully compensates for the damage caused by its aggression," he added.

Targeting energy

President Zelenskyy also told EU leaders that Moscow had continued strikes on Ukraine's energy system despite Russian President Vladimir Putin agreeing with his United States counterpart Donald Trump to halt attacks.

"Yesterday evening, another Russian strike hit our energy infrastructure. We in Ukraine face this every day and night, you know it.

And despite Putin's words about allegedly being ready to stop the attacks—nothing has changed," Zelenskyy told an EU summit by video call.

Zelenskyy also stated he could not legally negotiate ownership of the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which President Trump suggested Washington could take over.

"We will not discuss it. We have 15 nuclear power units in operation today. This all belongs to our state," Zelenskyy said, adding he was open to talking about US investment once Ukraine got back the Russian-occupied plant.

He also stated that Ukrainian and US officials would meet in Saudi Arabia next Monday to make progress on a proposed halt in Russian and Ukrainian strikes on energy facilities.

"Our technical teams will be there," Zelenskyy said, describing meetings on Monday in Saudi Arabia between US and Ukrainian officials that would happen on the same day as a meeting between Russian and American representatives.

SOURCE:AFP
