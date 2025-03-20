Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Moscow must stop making "unnecessary demands" that extend the war, calling for sanctions on Russia to remain in place until it begins pulling out of Ukrainian territory.

"Putin must stop making unnecessary demands that only prolong the war and must start fulfilling what he promises the world," he told European Union leaders by video call on Thursday, according to an official transcript.

"Sanctions must remain in place until Russia starts withdrawing from our land and fully compensates for the damage caused by its aggression," he added.

Targeting energy

President Zelenskyy also told EU leaders that Moscow had continued strikes on Ukraine's energy system despite Russian President Vladimir Putin agreeing with his United States counterpart Donald Trump to halt attacks.

"Yesterday evening, another Russian strike hit our energy infrastructure. We in Ukraine face this every day and night, you know it.