Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that his country’s future cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog depends on the agency correcting what he called “double standards” toward Iran's nuclear programme.

"The continuation of this cooperation is contingent upon correcting the IAEA double standards towards the Iranian nuclear programme," Pezeshkian said, according to remarks published by the semi-official Mehr news agency.

In a phone call with European Council President Antonio Costa, Pezeshkian said Iran's decision to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was in response to what he described as the "biased and unprofessional behaviour" of Director General Rafael Grossi.

"A repeat of any aggression will be met with a more decisive and regrettable response," he warned.

Costa, for his part, reiterated the EU's full support for the IAEA, calling it "the only impartial body capable of verifying that Iran’s nuclear programme remains strictly peaceful."

Related TRT Global - Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA

"Iran must fully comply with the Non-Proliferation Treaty and enable the resumption of IAEA inspections," Costa said.

"Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon."