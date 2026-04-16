The Pentagon is "ramping up" planning for a possible military raid in Cuba, according to US media reports.

Citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter, USA Today reported on Wednesday that directives were issued to ramp up preparations in case the Trump administration orders a military action on the island, marking a possible escalation following years of economic pressure.

Separately, news site Zeteo reported on Tuesday that officials in the US were given a "new directive" from the White House to intensify planning for possible military action against Cuba.

A Pentagon official told Anadolu Agency: "We will not speculate on hypothetical scenarios. The Department plans for a range of contingencies and remains prepared to execute the President's orders as directed."

The reports came after Trump said on Monday that the US "may stop by Cuba" after the war with Iran, adding that the island is a "failing nation."

Earlier, Trump suggested he could "take" or "free" Cuba.