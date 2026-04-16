The Pentagon is "ramping up" planning for a possible military raid in Cuba, according to US media reports.
Citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter, USA Today reported on Wednesday that directives were issued to ramp up preparations in case the Trump administration orders a military action on the island, marking a possible escalation following years of economic pressure.
Separately, news site Zeteo reported on Tuesday that officials in the US were given a "new directive" from the White House to intensify planning for possible military action against Cuba.
A Pentagon official told Anadolu Agency: "We will not speculate on hypothetical scenarios. The Department plans for a range of contingencies and remains prepared to execute the President's orders as directed."
The reports came after Trump said on Monday that the US "may stop by Cuba" after the war with Iran, adding that the island is a "failing nation."
Earlier, Trump suggested he could "take" or "free" Cuba.
'Not up for negotiations'
Cuba's Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez Camejo earlier told Anadolu that his country's political system and leadership are "not up for negotiation," though she signalled an openness to dialogue on issues of mutual interest.
"In negotiations with the United States, there are a great number of issues of mutual interest," she said.
"These are issues that we can deal with in a cooperative way."
Cuba has faced a prolonged economic crisis marked by fuel shortages, rolling blackouts and limited access to food and medicine.
Officials in Havana attribute much of the hardship to decades-long US sanctions, while American officials argue that structural economic issues are to blame.