US
2 min read
Person of interest detained after deadly shooting at Brown University
The authorities lifted the shelter-in-place order, but the investigation is ongoing, and classes are cancelled for the rest of the semester.
Person of interest detained after deadly shooting at Brown University
Brown University locked down amid reports of a shooting on campus in Providence. / Reuters
December 14, 2025

Authorities have detained a person of interest in connection with a US shooting at Brown University that killed at least two people and injured nine others on Saturday.

"We are able to report that we have detained a person of interest involved in yesterday's shooting," Providence Mayor Brett Smiley told reporters on Sunday.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said the individual was detained earlier Sunday morning, but refused to provide any details about the person to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Perez said authorities are not looking for anyone else but noted that investigations are ongoing.

Seven individuals remain in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital, one is in critical but stable condition, and one has been discharged, Smiley said.

"We are not releasing any information about the victims at this time," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Campus updates

Smiley announced the lifting of the shelter-in-place order for Brown University and the surrounding area.

University Provost Francis J. Doyle III said in a separate statement that "all remaining undergraduate, graduate, and medical classes, exams, and papers or projects for the Fall 2025 semester will not take place as scheduled."

The shooting occurred shortly after 2100GMT on Saturday, prompting an immediate response by Brown University police, followed by Providence police, firefighters, and emergency medical teams.

Multiple agencies are involved in the response, including state police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Officials said federal and local agencies are coordinating closely as the investigation remains active.

RelatedTRT World - Two killed, eight critically injured in shooting at Brown University in US
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal