Authorities have detained a person of interest in connection with a US shooting at Brown University that killed at least two people and injured nine others on Saturday.

"We are able to report that we have detained a person of interest involved in yesterday's shooting," Providence Mayor Brett Smiley told reporters on Sunday.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said the individual was detained earlier Sunday morning, but refused to provide any details about the person to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Perez said authorities are not looking for anyone else but noted that investigations are ongoing.

Seven individuals remain in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital, one is in critical but stable condition, and one has been discharged, Smiley said.

"We are not releasing any information about the victims at this time," he added.