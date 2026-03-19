Joe Kent, who resigned on Tuesday as director of the National Counterterrorism Center after saying that Israel dragged the US into the war on Iran, had been under FBI investigation over suspected classified leaks, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Kent’s resignation letter, containing several significant claims, has been widely circulated. He said he could not support the war in Iran, accusing Israeli officials and parts of the US media of misleading the Trump administration, drawing parallels with Iraq. He claimed a misinformation campaign early in the administration undermined the “America First” agenda and pushed the US towards war on Iran.

Joe Kent said he and other officials were not allowed to share doubts about the strikes with President Trump.

The White House dismissed as false the claims in the resignation letter of Kent, who argued that Iran posed no imminent threat to the US and claimed the conflict was primarily driven by "pressure from Israel" and its powerful American lobby.

‘Known leaker’

Administration officials had long labeled Kent a “known leaker” and barred him from presidential briefings, sources told Axios.