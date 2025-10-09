US President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel in the "coming days" and could address the Knesset, according to a report, following a ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

"They want me to give a speech at the Knesset and I will definitely do that if they want me to," Trump told Axios' Barak Ravid as per his statement on X on Wednesday.

"It is a great day for Israel and for the world. My call with Bibi was great. He is so happy. He should be. It is a great achievement. The whole world has come together to reach this deal, including countries that were enemies," he said, after his phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He later said that he believes Iran is going to be a part of a wider peace plan after the deal between Hamas and Israel.

All parties to be treated fairly

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had signed off on the first phase of the US-proposed Gaza deal.