The Netherlands faces one of the tightest election outcomes in its history, with Geert Wilders’ far-right Party for Freedom (PVV) and the centrist Democrats 66 (D66) virtually tied after Wednesday’s parliamentary elections.

According to the latest forecast by Dutch news agency ANP, both PVV and D66 are projected to win 26 seats in the 150-member House of Representatives, with only 1,886 votes separating them in favour of PVV.

The final result hinges on the counting of votes from overseas Dutch citizens and the Caribbean territories of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba.

PVV leader Wilders has called on the speaker of the House to delay appointing an “explorer," the first step in coalition talks, until every vote has been counted.

“The differences are so small, and it formally matters who gets to start the exploratory phase,” Wilders said.

“It can’t be that a party’s scout is appointed when we’re not even sure who is the largest.”

D66 leader Rob Jetten emphasised the importance of quickly forming a “stable cabinet,” saying that “the initiative for the formation should lie with the largest party.”